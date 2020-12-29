Town and Country Foods to take over vacated Lucky's Market store in midtown Billings

Montana grocers Town and Country Foods will set up shop in the West Park Promenade storefront vacated by Lucky's Market earlier this year.
The announcement came in an email to The Billings Gazette from Haley Vannatta, the listing agent for the property.
"They are a great Montana-based grocer, which we’re really excited to have in the center," Vannatta said.
Lucky's Market opened in the spot in 2014 and closed in February. The Lucky's store in Billings opened to huge crowds, featured local musicians performing on Saturdays, and was reportedly making money, although other stores in the chain were struggling. The chain also closed its store in Missoula, and several others around the country. The 26,000-square foot Billings property employed approximately 140 people.
Vannatta said construction work began this week on the property to update it for the Town and Country Foods' needs.
Town and Country Foods has stores in Bozeman, Livingston, Belgrade, Dillon and Lewistown. It opened the Dillon store in June 2019, and the Lewistown store in June 2020. They're aiming to open in Billings in June or July.
"Because June seems to be our lucky month," said President Travis Frandsen.
Frandsen estimated the Billings store would offer 75-100 jobs. Their preference is for full-time employees, but they will fill in with part-time workers as needed. The company has been 100% employee-owned since 2013.
"Historically, we try to create full-time career-type opportunities for employees," he said. "It's what makes sense for us."
The grocery store offers a mix of organic and local products alongside "conventional" foods found in mainstream grocery stores.
Town and Country Foods opened in Livingston in 1966 as a family business.