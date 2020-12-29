Town and Country Foods to take over vacated Lucky's Market store in midtown Billings

Montana grocers Town and Country Foods will set up shop in the West Park Promenade storefront vacated by Lucky's Market earlier this year.

The announcement came in an email to The Billings Gazette from Haley Vannatta, the listing agent for the property.

"They are a great Montana-based grocer, which we’re really excited to have in the center," Vannatta said.

Lucky's Market opened in the spot in 2014 and closed in February. The Lucky's store in Billings opened to huge crowds, featured local musicians performing on Saturdays, and was reportedly making money, although other stores in the chain were struggling. The chain also closed its store in Missoula, and several others around the country. The 26,000-square foot Billings property employed approximately 140 people.

Vannatta said construction work began this week on the property to update it for the Town and Country Foods' needs.