Town & Country Supply Association to award $3,000 in scholarships

Town & Country Supply Association is accepting applications for the 2023 scholarship program — with $3,000 available to be awarded to area students.

“The success of our young people leads to the continued success of our agricultural communities,” said Wes Burley, the general manager of Town & Country Supply Association. “A scholarship from us could help make the decision to move onto college a bit easier by lightening the financial burden.”

Eligible applicants must have a family member who is an active member of Town & Country Supply Association. Priority will be given to applicants enrolling in studies pertaining to the field of agriculture. Scholarships are available to students entering their first or second year of post-secondary education.

Applications are due Feb. 20 and will be accepted by mail at the following address:

Town & Country Supply Association

Scholarship Applications

PO Box 367

Laurel, Montana 59044

Town & Country Supply Association has had a scholarship program since 2010. Since then, the co-op has awarded more than $40,000 in scholarships to 48 students. Learn more at tandcsupply.com/community/.

Town & Country Supply Association is a member-owned agronomy, energy, and retail co-operative based in southeastern Montana. With roots dating back to 1930, Town & Country was incorporated in 1997, with the merging of the Laurel Co-op Association and the Co-op Service Center in Billings. Town & Country continued to grow with the addition of the Farmers Union Association of Big Horn County in 2009.