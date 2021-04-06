Town & Country Supply presents animal showing event and jackpot

Town & Country Supply Association is partnering with Project Rockin’ Wranglers 4-H and Purina to host the first Black Diamond Clinic and Jackpot at the MetraPark SuperBarn May 7-9.

“I grew up showing animals in 4-H, and I know how important this experience is for young people,” said Tara Welborn, Town & Country Farm & Ranch Store manager and Black Diamond event organizer. “It’s an exciting event for our local youth, but we also expect to see participation from across the nation.”

Jamie “Tillie” Goddard, the Montana cattle sales specialist for Purina, has arranged for Purina clinicians to lead the event. These ambassadors will coach youth during a two-day fitting clinic and then judge the jackpot.

Event ambassadors include: Jordan Baumgartner of California specializing in sheep and goats, Mike Harbour of Texas specializing in goats, Jarrett Davis of Oklahoma specializing in pigs, and Brock May of Wisconsin specializing in cattle.

Participation is open to all 4-H and FFA youth, and the public is welcome to view the events. Fitting clinic participants can enter a cattle, hog, goat, or lamb project for $75. The Jackpot show includes entries for market cattle, lambs, hogs, goats, breeding heifers, ewes, gilts, and does for $25 each and $15 for showmanship. Registrations are due April 24. Contact Tara Welborn at 406-633-5754 or twelborn@tandcsupply.com for more information.

