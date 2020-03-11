Town Pump offers grants for volunteer emergency services

The Town Pump Charitable Foundation is offering up to $500,000 in grants statewide for volunteer ambulance and EMT services.

Organizations can request donations for such items as defibrillators, tablets, radios and pagers, ambulance child restraints, emergency supplies or other needs. Grants will be awarded by May 29, 2020.

The deadline to apply 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.

Applications are available online at townpump.com. They can also be requested by emailing charitablefoundation@townpump.com.

