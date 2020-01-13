A Town Pump convenience store on King Avenue West was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning, according to the Billings Police Department.
The robbery took place at about 3:48 a.m. at 3150 King Ave. W., according to a social media post by BPD Sgt. Matthew Lennick. The suspect displayed a firearm to an employee and then left the business with about $2,800 in cash, according to Lennick.
You have free articles remaining.
Lennick described the suspect as a white male wearing a black hoodie, mask and gloves.
"The suspect was not immediately located and the investigation is ongoing," Lennick wrote.