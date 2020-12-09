Toys for Tots heads to West End Target

A caravan of carts packed with toys snaked from a checkout lane at the West End Target Wednesday evening.
The toys came courtesy of a local donation, and all of them picked by Marines on active duty and volunteers during a collection drive for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation of Yellowstone County.
“We’ve already got a lot for the little kids, so today we’re looking to shop for teenagers,” said Staff Sgt. Seth Garcia, who been a Marine for over 19 years.
The non-profit program, which collects new and unwrapped gifts during the weeks leading up to Christmas, has distributed more than half a billion toys since its creation in 1947. Those toys make their way to kids through a network of Marines, those who volunteer their time to help, and local coordinators.
In Yellowstone County, over 65,000 toys went to 3,720 kids in 2019. This year, more families are in need and charity organizations were forced to overhaul their holiday campaigns because of COVID-19.
“Everything’s different this year. I mean everything. Starting with family services, we were not able to do Adopt-a-Family this year…So, we have over 1,500 families requesting donations so far,” said Vicki Massie, who is in her ninth year as the regional coordinator for Toys for Tots.
Massie said the economic stresses caused by the pandemic have led to 500 more families requesting donations than last year. The stability of both parents and their children has been shaken over the past nine months, she said.
Working with Yellowstone County Commissioners, and personnel at MetraPark, Massie said a new distribution plan has been devised for families to pick up toys. Starting Tuesday of next week, the Expo Center will host three small “shops” for families to browse.
Along with the efforts of Massie, the Marines and more than 300 volunteers, local businesses also pitched in donations. The single largest came from the law firm of John Heenan and Joe Cook, whose $10,000 helped to fill the carts at Target on Wednesday.
“We are typically a part of Adopt-a-Family every year, and it being canceled because of COVID-19 is what prompted this,” said John Heenan, who was helping to pick out toys, along with Joe Cook and their families.
Marine Corps Capt. Christien Oman said other local donations have come through BodyWorks Tattoo & Piercing, Stones and Bones Lapidary Jewelry and the Leathernecks MC Beartooth Chapter.
Requests from families and individuals for toys will be accepted through Friday, and online applications can be found at https://billings-mt.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-request-single-form.aspx.
Those looking to donate to Toys for Tots can make a monetary donation, or find a local toy drop-off site at https://billings-mt.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx.
