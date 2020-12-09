Toys for Tots heads to West End Target

A caravan of carts packed with toys snaked from a checkout lane at the West End Target Wednesday evening.

The toys came courtesy of a local donation, and all of them picked by Marines on active duty and volunteers during a collection drive for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation of Yellowstone County.

“We’ve already got a lot for the little kids, so today we’re looking to shop for teenagers,” said Staff Sgt. Seth Garcia, who been a Marine for over 19 years.

The non-profit program, which collects new and unwrapped gifts during the weeks leading up to Christmas, has distributed more than half a billion toys since its creation in 1947. Those toys make their way to kids through a network of Marines, those who volunteer their time to help, and local coordinators.

In Yellowstone County, over 65,000 toys went to 3,720 kids in 2019. This year, more families are in need and charity organizations were forced to overhaul their holiday campaigns because of COVID-19.