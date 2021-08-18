 Skip to main content
Tractor show and threshing bee returns to Huntley museum

Threshing bee machine

A vintage threshing machine operates as Antique Tractor Club members gather at the Huntley Project Museum for the annual Threshing Bee in 2018.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The 32nd annual Antique Tractor Show and Threshing Bee returns to the Huntley Project Museum on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event, sponsored by the South Central Montana Antique Tractor and Machinery Association EDGTA Branch 29, will feature rare equipment, a working blacksmith shop, kids barrel ride, grist mill and spinners, tractor pulls  and more.

Food trucks will be on site, and there will be a "parade of power" each day at 2 p.m.

Sunday features a 9 a.m. worship service.

Entrance to the all-ages event is $5 for ages 12 and older. The museum is located between Huntley and Worden on Highway 212, about 15 miles northeast of Billings.

More information is available at AntiqueTractorClub.org

