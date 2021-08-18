Tractor show and threshing bee returns to Huntley museum

The 32nd annual Antique Tractor Show and Threshing Bee returns to the Huntley Project Museum on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event, sponsored by the South Central Montana Antique Tractor and Machinery Association EDGTA Branch 29, will feature rare equipment, a working blacksmith shop, kids barrel ride, grist mill and spinners, tractor pulls and more.

Food trucks will be on site, and there will be a "parade of power" each day at 2 p.m.

Sunday features a 9 a.m. worship service.

Entrance to the all-ages event is $5 for ages 12 and older. The museum is located between Huntley and Worden on Highway 212, about 15 miles northeast of Billings.

More information is available at AntiqueTractorClub.org

