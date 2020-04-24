Traffic delays expected as Billings Bypass construction begins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic delays are anticipated as the Montana Department of Transportation starts construction of the Billings Bypass Project.

Construction crews started working at the intersection of Five Mile Road and Highway 312 between Shepherd and Billings’ Heights in early April, and will continue throughout the rest of the summer, according to Lisa Olmsted, public involvement manager for the project's engineering team, DOWL, in Billings.

The Billings Bypass Project will be constructed in phases during the next six years, and will connect the Johnson Lane interchange in Lockwood to the Highway 312 and Highway 87 intersection in Billings’ Heights. The new road will also sport a diverging diamond interchange, which is the first of its kind in Montana.

Two-way traffic will be maintained during peak commute hours of 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., drivers should be prepared for possible 10-to-15-minute delays. Delays should also be anticipated as construction progresses at the intersection of Five Mile Road and Dover Road. Five Mile Road, from the Dover Road intersection to Mary Street is currently closed, Olmsted said. Access is open to local traffic and to the John H. Dover Memorial Park at the Bitterroot Drive and Mary Street intersection.