Traffic delays expected as Billings Bypass construction begins

Traffic delays are anticipated as the Montana Department of Transportation starts construction of the Billings Bypass Project.
Construction crews started working at the intersection of Five Mile Road and Highway 312 between Shepherd and Billings’ Heights in early April, and will continue throughout the rest of the summer, according to Lisa Olmsted, public involvement manager for the project's engineering team, DOWL, in Billings.
The Billings Bypass Project will be constructed in phases during the next six years, and will connect the Johnson Lane interchange in Lockwood to the Highway 312 and Highway 87 intersection in Billings’ Heights. The new road will also sport a diverging diamond interchange, which is the first of its kind in Montana.
Two-way traffic will be maintained during peak commute hours of 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., drivers should be prepared for possible 10-to-15-minute delays. Delays should also be anticipated as construction progresses at the intersection of Five Mile Road and Dover Road. Five Mile Road, from the Dover Road intersection to Mary Street is currently closed, Olmsted said. Access is open to local traffic and to the John H. Dover Memorial Park at the Bitterroot Drive and Mary Street intersection.
Right now, the segment is being constructed by Riverside Contracting Inc. The Yellowstone River bridge segment is in its final planning stages, with its design near completion, according to the MDT project website. The design phase for the Johnson Lane interchange is underway.
More information about the project can be found on the MDT website at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/billingsbypass/.
Retrospective: Billings' Main Street
Main Street, 1977
Main Street, 1977
Main Street, 1981
Main Street, 1981
Main Street, 1984
Main Street, 1986
Main Street, 1986
Main Street, 1986
Main Street, 1994
Main Street, 1994
Main Street, 1995
Main Street, 1999
Main Street and Airport Road, 2000
Main Street , 2000
Main Street, 2004
Main Street, 2011
Main Street, 2014
Main Street, 2018
Main Street, 2018
Main Street and Airport Road, 2018
Main Street and Airport Road, 2018
Main Street and Airport Road, 2018
