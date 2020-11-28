Traffic incident management training part of effort to keep Montana first responders safe

"The biggest thing I talk about, especially with the interstate, is you have to give them proper advanced warning. You can't give them 500 feet from whatever the normal flow of traffic is irregardless of the weather to really slow and (merge) all in one lane. You can't do that in 500 feet, it doesn't go well," Prete said.

The other consideration is whether or not a sign warning of an incident ahead is placed too far away. If drivers are given too much advance notice, some will ultimately move back over before they reach the incident. In other cases drivers will see the sign but not know what to do, which is why the extra direction, like displaying which lane to move into, can be effective.

Spreading the word

Prete estimated that about 50% of first responders in the state have received the training, including 700 to 850 in this year, despite a three-month period in which no classes took place. He's hopeful that an upcoming "train the trainers" event will create more instructors that can reach more agencies.

Some of the basic principles that Prete communicates are the importance of warning the public of an incident up ahead, channeling drivers to a specific spot and taking precautions, in many cases using large fire department trucks, to protect a scene from possible impact by drivers.