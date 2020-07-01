Trailhead Spirits donates $2,250 from hand sanitizer sales to Billings TrailNet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trailhead Spirits, a craft distillery in downtown Billings, has donated $2,250 to Billings TrailNet from proceeds of its sale of hand sanitizer.

To help combat the spread of COVID-19, the distillery used some of the alcohol it had distilled to create and market hand sanitizer.

Casey McGowan, owner of the distillery at 1400 S. 24th St. W., presented the money to Billings TrailNet Wednesday.

Billings TrailNet has been providing funds for the city of Billings to build multiuse trails since 2004. Trails are there for everyone 24 hours a day, and trail counters indicate they’ve been more important to our community than ever during the limitations put on us by the COVID-19 crisis, said the group’s executive director, Kristi Drake.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, TrailNet’s big annual fundraiser, Ales for Trails, will be held virtually this September.