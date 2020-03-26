Trailhead Spirits in Billings switches to making hand sanitizer

The challenge for Trailhead became finding suppliers for the hydrogen peroxide and glycerin, and then finding containers in which the distillery could put it. It was able to find 300, 8-ounce bottles locally. It then ordered an additional shipment of 8- and 16-ounce bottles from outside the state.

The only piece they couldn't find was hand-pump or flip-top lids; all the bottles will have screw tops, McGowan said.

"It's not ideal," he said, "but it gets the job done."

In all, Trailhead was able to make 65 gallons of hand sanitizer this week. McGowan figured it'll take the distillery four weeks to gather all the supplies and make the next batch, which will probably be 60 to 65 gallons.

And it's all spoken for. Trailhead has fielded calls from health care groups and government agencies from across the country with orders. They'd take more if he had it.

"I don't know if we can keep up with demand," he said. "It's kind of overwhelming. We're doing our best."

