Derailed cargo train cars blocked the crossing at 2800 Gabel Road for several hours Friday.

Several train cars left the track at about 1 p.m. The derailment caused a rail to twist, but all the derailed segments remained upright.

Nobody was hurt in the derailment, Billings Police Department Sgt. Ben Milam told the Gazette, nor were any hazardous materials spilled. Law enforcement closed off Gabel Road for about a block while crews used tractors to clear the road and guide the train's cars back onto the track.

As of 3:30 p.m., crew members cleared the cars blocking Gabel Road. The derailment occurred along a Montana Rail Link line, which has tracks that run from Huntley to Spokane, Washington. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation, according to a statement from Montana Rail Link Director of Communications Andy Garland.