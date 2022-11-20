Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil being held at MSUB

Montana State University Billings (MSUB) will host a vigil in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual observance that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. Victims of the recent shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs will also be honored.
The event will take place at MSUB in the Beartooth Room of the Student Union Building on Monday starting at 5:15 p.m. Signage will be available. For specific directions, call 406-657-2165.