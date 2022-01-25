Transgender woman's discrimination award will not be appealed by Yellowstone County

Maloney joined the county attorney's office in 2016 as a prosecutor specializing in child abuse and neglect cases. She was diagnosed in 2018 with gender dysphoria and started exploring health care options.

She was still employed by the county at that point and was seeking to understand her diagnosis. She was meeting regularly with a therapist and was working to figure out if gender reassignment surgery or some other treatment was her best option.

Choosing surgery meant finding and meeting with a surgeon and eventually setting a date for a procedure. The wait list for many of these procedures can be years long so she put her name on a wait list while she figured out her best course of action.

In order to do that she needed approval from her health insurer, which in this case was Yellowstone County. The county is self-insured and its program is administered by EBMS.

The county denied her request, citing its health insurance plan that excludes "services or supplies related to sexual reassignment and reversal of such procedures."

Citing the same policy, the county also sought a return of payments from Maloney's therapist for the counseling sessions she had received related to gender dysphoria.