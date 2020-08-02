Trash-eating black bear captured near Ballantine, relocated safely by FWP

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A young black bear with a taste for trash right out of the garbage can was caught by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staffers in Ballantine and relocated to a more rural setting, the agency said.

The bear was male, weighed 125 pounds and had not had run-ins or caused problems with residents before, Montana FWP reported in a news release.

With no history of trouble, FWP officials found and tranquilized the animal last week, and fitted it with an ear tag before releasing it "in a rural setting where it is far from human garbage."

FWP officials reminded residents that wild animals won't hang around places where they can't find food. They're asking home and property owners, especially in rural communities, to make sure garbage cans are secured and items like barbecue grills and pet and livestock feed be kept in a place than can be locked.

Aggressive animals like bears that grow comfortable around communities and acquire a taste for human food, garbage or livestock many times have to be put down because they won't relocate, according the FWP.

"Wild animals and people often do not mix well, particularly when the wildlife gets aggressive in the search for food," the FWP said. "Those animals often are euthanized if they become conditioned to garbage, human food or livestock."

