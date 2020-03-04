Trash flies from Billings landfill as high winds blow through area

Out of the 220 days employees work for Billings' Solid Waste Division, about 150 of them additional workers are needed to collect trash that flies out of the city's landfill.
Tuesday was one of those days.
The Billings National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Billings and much of eastern Montana as winds hit up to 60 or 70 mph on Tuesday, causing conditions for extreme fire behavior. Along with fire danger, hundreds of plastic bags, cardboard boxes and pieces of paper flew into power lines and fences as winds swept across the landfill.
Joel Guthals and others who live in the neighborhood above the landfill saw the garbage flying around Tuesday.
Deposit slips, photographs, empty bags of feed for chickens, dogs and cats, office paper, mail opened and unopened, newspapers, magazines, pla…
“This is probably the biggest mess any of us have ever seen,” he said. “It’s quite dramatic.”
When the wind dies down, the city will send out crews to clean up the garbage that's settled around the landfill's perimeter fence and the 3-mile radius outside. But for Guthals and the other neighbors in the area, it’s a cold comfort.
Neighbors in the area are frustrated and have repeatedly complained to the city and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. Guthals is part of a 2019 lawsuit that was filed against the DEQ when it approved the city’s request to expand the landfill by half a square mile.
“The real recourse is to properly design and operate the landfill,” he said.
The landfill is working on bettering its approach to waste disposal, Superintendent of the Billings Solid Waste Division Vester Wilson said.
More garbage than what is usually seen flying around on a windy day is due to the facility prepping a new area, or cell, in the landfill for garbage collection. Laying down a flat foundation takes about three months and must adhere to the landfill’s processes and policies, Wilson said.
About 10 additional employees were hired Tuesday to remove paper and bags off of the landfill’s 60 wind fences all day, Wilson said. If they aren't cleaned off, trash just blows over and around the fences.
“It’s an issue in every landfill across the world,” Wilson said. “When the winds kick up, paper blows, plastic blows. That’s all there is to it.”
A flat cell allows about 60-70% more garbage in the same air space compared to other landfills. In other words, it uses less area for the same amount of garbage collected, he said. A flat foundation also helps in creating a solid garbage-made wind block, Wilson said.
About 350,000 tons of garbage collected inside and outside of Billings was dumped at the landfill in 2019. That's about as heavy as the Empire State Building.
But because winds are unpredictable, there are plans to help contain the debris in the future.
Billings approved $23 million in bonds in 2019 to build a 200-foot-by-300-foot drop-off facility in the city’s landfill that can help reduce the amount of free flowing garbage during the day.
Each day, garbage is compacted and covered to prevent movement out of the landfill. New garbage coming into the landfill that has not been compacted yet will be kept inside the boundaries of the building until it is hauled, blended and compacted. The new facility will be able to stockpile about two day’s worth of free-flowing garbage.
If there are more than two days of constant wind gusts, crews will come in to process the trash with little noise during the calmer nights so that more garbage can be stored within the building. The building is slated to be finished in November, Wilson said.
“In emergency-type situations, we can still handle and get the garbage all buried,” Wilson said.
But the building will be used for more than just containing trash. During the next few years, a composting facility will be introduced to process wood, paper, cardboard and other materials to prevent it from being dumped in the landfill.
A material reduction facility will also become a component of the building. Metals, like steel and aluminum, will be sent to nearby recycling centers and partnerships with local oil companies will turn plastics into oil or diesel for the facility’s dump trucks. The landfill already partners with Montana Dakota Utilities Co. to convert the greenhouse gas methane into usable natural gas.
“We’re a pretty clean landfill, except when it’s really windy,” Wilson said. “We’re doing a lot of things to help minimize the impact on our surroundings.”
But while plans are in the works, nearby residents will continue to notice the garbage flying into roads, bridges and into the Yellowstone River.
Vester also encourages people to bag their trash to reduce its chances of blowing out of the landfill. "Bag and tie so trash won't fly" has been a circulating slogan.
“It’s going where nature takes it,” Guthals said.
