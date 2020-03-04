Trash flies from Billings landfill as high winds blow through area

But because winds are unpredictable, there are plans to help contain the debris in the future.

Billings approved $23 million in bonds in 2019 to build a 200-foot-by-300-foot drop-off facility in the city’s landfill that can help reduce the amount of free flowing garbage during the day.

Each day, garbage is compacted and covered to prevent movement out of the landfill. New garbage coming into the landfill that has not been compacted yet will be kept inside the boundaries of the building until it is hauled, blended and compacted. The new facility will be able to stockpile about two day’s worth of free-flowing garbage.

If there are more than two days of constant wind gusts, crews will come in to process the trash with little noise during the calmer nights so that more garbage can be stored within the building. The building is slated to be finished in November, Wilson said.

“In emergency-type situations, we can still handle and get the garbage all buried,” Wilson said.

But the building will be used for more than just containing trash. During the next few years, a composting facility will be introduced to process wood, paper, cardboard and other materials to prevent it from being dumped in the landfill.