Treats, toys, and glory on the line for 2020 Monster Dog Pull at Red Lodge Ales

Ten minutes before the Monster Dog Pull started Sunday at the Red Lodge Ales brewery, about 50 dogs and at least as many people had crowded into the fenced-in patio behind the taproom to watch a competition in which dogs pull beer kegs on sleds across the snow.
It sounds ridiculous. And it is. Which is part of the point. Each racer is granted an introduction listing the dog’s favorite meal, favorite word, favorite toy, and in some cases most embarrassing moment or habit.
One dog’s farts were called out despite three changes of dog food, as was another dog’s habit of barking itself out of naps, and another’s shameful decision to pee on his brother.
There are five rules for the competition listed on the registration form, including “HAVE A GOOD TIME” and “Please pick up your dog poop.”
Sam Hoffman, the owner of Red Lodge Ales, said he's not even sure what number year this is for the competition. They’ve been promoting the "9th Annual Monster Sled Dog Pull" for about the last six years, he said. A couple years were cancelled for lack of snow.
The concept is simple, but there’s room for improvisation.
The competition goes like this: dogs are harnessed to plastic sleds with different sized beer kegs on top depending on the dog's weight. Through the middle of the patio is a straight line snow race track, bordered by beer kegs strung together with strands of neon plastic.
A dog owner is allowed to do anything short of pulling their dog in order to get it to run the length of the course and bring the keg to the other end of the patio as fast as it can.
The whole distance is less than 20 yards. Some of the fastest dogs made it across in less than 5 seconds. Others didn't finish.
There are several strategies to get dogs pulling. In the past, an owner tried dangling an entire rib-eye steak just out of their dog’s reach. Bacon and hot dogs are both popular items. At least one owner Sunday separated her dogs, and then had the harnessed dog go bolting to rejoin its sibling.
Some dogs take a few steps and sit, confused. Others see the crowd and forget the race. More than one dog's uneven approach sent the keg spilling out of the sled before they crossed the finish line. Some dogs are trained not to pull on a leash. One reluctant competitor, Lucy, was admonished by someone in the crowd for being too good of a girl.
Kong toys go to the winners in each weight class, and event coordinator Andy Simpson said there were enough tennis balls for every dog.
"Participation trophies," Hoffman said.
As the minutes ticked away before the start of the competition, good-natured chaos reigned.
On one side of the patio, a husky barked into the face of another dog. On the other side of the patio, a cattle dog was also barking into the face of another dog. Barks and howls were coming from every direction. And in a spacious patch of snow a Bernese Mountain dog and its owner sat down to take a load off.
You have free articles remaining.
Toys and treats went from hand to muzzle as steam rose in levels ranging from the snout of the smallest dog to the face of the tallest person. Many dog owners were doing their best to balance a beer in one hand and grip a leash in the other.
The littlest racer this year might have been Zissou, a Yorkie-Poodle mix. Owner Emily Rund said her dog weighs about 4 pounds. The dog looked to be the size of a very large burrito. Zissou especially loves big dogs. Her first dog friend was a Great Dane, Rund said.
This year was Zissou's first time at the pull. Rund was hoping organizers would let little Zissou pull a can of beer instead of a keg.
"She loves to run, so we'll see how it goes. This is our first year," Rund said.
Other owners, like Columbus resident Connie Lynn, knew their dog too well to try. Standing by her 10-month-old Rottweiler, she explained.
"Her name is Potato and she lives up to her name. She would just lay down. That's all she does when she has to go pull something, she lays down. She goes outside to play, she lays down."
Potato was on hand to offer moral support to her biological sibling Munchkin, Lynn said.
For other dogs, their ability to compete wasn't in doubt. Robert Ybarra II has been coming to Red Lodge since the event began.
Ybarra is an American pitbull terrier owner. He said that he has a group of friends that bond over shared hobbies and a love of pitbulls. Ybarra said he's done reading and research on dog pull training and that his 6-year-old pitbull Roxa comes with him on hunting trips. She weighs more than 60 pounds and can pull a modified game cart loaded with elk or deer with little oversight.
One of Ybarra's friends owns the legendary Dozer, another American pitbull terrier whose feats of pulling include pulled so hard he broke the rope connected to his sled. Twice. Hoffman, while wearing a New England Patriots hat, compared Dozer to quarterback Tom Brady.
Ybarra said that Dozer is getting older and so he did not compete this year. The event isn't too serious, which is something Ybarra said he likes.
"It's such a fun time, man. Come out for a couple hours, meet some people, make friends. There's people I've met here over the years, this is the only time we see each other, but we're friends and we give each other high fives."
____________________________________