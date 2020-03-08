Treats, toys, and glory on the line for 2020 Monster Dog Pull at Red Lodge Ales

A dog owner is allowed to do anything short of pulling their dog in order to get it to run the length of the course and bring the keg to the other end of the patio as fast as it can.

The whole distance is less than 20 yards. Some of the fastest dogs made it across in less than 5 seconds. Others didn't finish.

There are several strategies to get dogs pulling. In the past, an owner tried dangling an entire rib-eye steak just out of their dog’s reach. Bacon and hot dogs are both popular items. At least one owner Sunday separated her dogs, and then had the harnessed dog go bolting to rejoin its sibling.

Some dogs take a few steps and sit, confused. Others see the crowd and forget the race. More than one dog's uneven approach sent the keg spilling out of the sled before they crossed the finish line. Some dogs are trained not to pull on a leash. One reluctant competitor, Lucy, was admonished by someone in the crowd for being too good of a girl.

Kong toys go to the winners in each weight class, and event coordinator Andy Simpson said there were enough tennis balls for every dog.

"Participation trophies," Hoffman said.

As the minutes ticked away before the start of the competition, good-natured chaos reigned.