There was a line waiting at the north entrance of the First United Methodist Church on Saturday morning as 14-year-old Trent Ayers and a group of volunteers prepared for the 10th annual "Trent's Free Free Free Sale."
"It's always a surprise to see how many people come," Ayers said, as a steady flow of people moved in and out of the Brother Van Hall at the downtown church.
Tables of household goods, toys and clothing were spread throughout the hall as people filled boxes — all of it at no cost.
Ayers stood at a table near the entryway, greeting people and handing out 200 sack lunches containing bologna sandwiches, chips, water and a candy bar.
He collects donations throughout the year, and all monetary donations go to Family Promise.
Dozens of volunteers from Family Promise as well as family and friends help prepare the one-day event.
Asked about how he felt about the event, Ayers seemed unfazed by the scope of the generosity. "It feels natural," he said.