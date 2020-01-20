A homicide trial in the 2013 death of an Absarokee man run over by a car during the town’s summer festival is set to begin Tuesday in Eastern Montana.
The negligent homicide case against Michael Thomas Holtz was moved to Glendive after his defense team successfully argued he would not get a fair trial in Stillwater County.
Holtz is accused in the July 28, 2013, death of 27-year-old Forest Dana. Dana’s mother found him dead in the alley behind their home. An autopsy ruled his spinal cord was severed when a car drove over his head.
Both Dana and Holtz were drunk from the Absarokee Days festivities, court documents state.
According to prosecutors, Holtz had been drinking the night of the death, and witnesses saw him speed down the alley where Dana’s body was found. Investigators later found DNA on Holtz’ car that matched Dana’s DNA, charges state.
Holtz also faces charges of evidence tampering and failure to stop at a scene involving death or personal injury.
Prosecutors alleged that after running over Dana, Holtz drove away and then crashed his car in an attempt to hamper any investigation into the death. Dana's DNA was found on Holtz’ car, a blue 2003 Mazda Protege.
Charges filed by the Stillwater County Attorney’s Office were dropped in 2016, after prosecutors said no witnesses could positively identify that Holtz, and not his twin brother, was driving the car, the Stillwater County News reported.
The Montana Attorney General’s Office refiled charges in 2018, saying at least one witness is sure it was the defendant because he was typically clean shaven and his brother had a beard, while others provided alibis for his twin, according to The Associated Press.
In 2016, Dana’s parents won a $4.6 million settlement against the Five Spot Bar, which a judge said was negligent in serving Holtz, who was a minor, on the night of Dana's death.
In August, 22nd Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Wald granted a defense request for a change of venue, setting the trial in Glendive.
Defense attorneys Cammi and Vernon Woodward did not immediately return a request for comment.
John Barnes, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office, said he could not disclose the number of witnesses scheduled to testify for the state because it was subject to change.
Chad Parker and David Buchler, of the Attorney General's Office, are prosecuting the case, Barnes confirmed.