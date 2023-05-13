A trial for a Billings man accused of murdering a man outside of a local bar stretched into its sixth day Friday and is expected to continue well into next week.

Deandre Laron Gulley, 43, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. His trial came more than four years after a man was shot and killed near the entrance to the now shuttered Lee’s Saloon in the South Side. Gulley has been in custody at the Yellowstone County jail since his arrest in 2020.

Patrons at Lee’s Saloon drifted in and out of the bar’s parking lot near closing time on April 6, 2019, as detailed by court documents and security footage shown at the trial. Then, gunfire erupted, and those outside the bar scattered. When first responders arrived, they found one man hit in the leg. Another man, 24-year-old Shane Nez Perce, was shot twice in the back. Medical staff at St. Vincent Healthcare pronounced him dead about 45 minutes after he was shot.

The shooting ignited an investigation on the part of multiple detectives with the Billings Police Department, who gathered information from witnesses, forensic evidence from the multiple bullet casings at the scene and hazy surveillance footage from a security camera outside the bar.

What could be seen in the infrared footage was several people standing outside of Lee’s in the minutes before the shots were fired. A fight broke out that ended with someone being punched and knocked to the ground. Two others, later identified as suspects in the shooting, helped the injured person off the ground and into the parking lot. The two then go around a corner and out of the view of the camera.

Moments later, one of the suspects appeared back in the frame, pacing back and forth. Footage then showed the suspect firing multiple rounds, then running north into an alleyway bordering Lee’s Saloon. Yellowstone County prosecutors are alleging Gulley was the shooter.

While detectives received conflicting statements from witnesses regarding who specifically fired the shots that killed Nez Perce, according to court documents, they were consistently told who the who assisted the punched man to his feet: Gulley and Gregory Richard Boyd. Gulley and Boyd came out of Lee’s, court documents said, and became angry after seeing the man, who was later identified as a relative of the two, knocked out. A witness said the two helped the man get into the back seat of a vehicle. One of the two then came back to the entrance of the bar and started shooting.

One witnesses, court documents said, named Boyd as the shooter. Another witnessed said it was Gulley.

An arrest warrant was issued for Boyd, who was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in California in April 2019. A warrant for Gulley followed in December of that year, and he was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility in March 2020.

When county attorneys initially filed criminal charges in connection to the shooting, the Gazette previously reported, they charged both men with deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. Boyd eventually reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in which he admitted to one count of tampering with evidence, saying he deleted footage from a security camera outside of his South Side home the morning of Nez Perce’s death.

Gulley has consistently denied the accusations of killing Nez Perce and injuring another man in the shooting. About a month before his trial, attorneys representing Gulley attempted to have the case against him dismissed on the grounds that the United States Parole Office would not give them access to information produced by parole officers involved in the investigation into the shooting. District Judge Michael G. Moses, who is overseeing the trial, denied the motion to dismiss.

Going into the trail, defense attorneys Alisha Rapkoch and Greg Rapkoch are arguing that the charges against Gulley are a case of mistaken identity. They are also taking issue, according to court documents, with the apparent destruction of evidence on the part of BPD. Namely, “video recordings of officers interacting with witnesses, showing witnesses photographs and other evidence, and conducting portions of interviews not captured on the handheld audio recorders.”

“There appears to be no dispute that these videos once existed, that the government permitted them to be destroyed, and that detectives made a deliberate choice to preserve some videos but not others,” defense attorneys wrote in their trail brief.

If convicted of deliberate homicide, Gulley could spend the rest of his life in prison. BPD investigated five homicides in 2019, according to department records. In the years since, murder cases for BPD have tripled on average, rising to 22 in 2020. Last year ended with 17 homicides investigated by BPD.