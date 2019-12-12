Plans by the Montana Department of Transportation continue for possible alterations to the tricky intersection of First Avenue North and Exposition Drive near MetraPark.
Two of the plans under consideration focus on improved safety, traffic flow and drainage at the busy intersection and take into account traffic growth until at least 2048.
MDT hosted several open houses Wednesday offering people a chance to view different proposals for the intersection. At least two more open houses will take place in the future, said Wade Salyards, the MDT construction project manager on the project.
The project is still preliminary. If MDT approves the project and has funding available, construction wouldn't begin for at least three years, Salyards said.
Salyards said MDT wants more feedback from business owners, landowners, developers and the public before reaching a decision.
If a plan is approved, Salyards said about 86% of the costs would come from federal funding, with the rest falling to the state.
MDT traffic research for the intersection shows that 43,000 vehicles move through the intersection daily, with between 3% and 6% described as “heavy vehicles.”
Five transit routes rely on the intersection, although foot traffic and bicycle traffic average less than 20 people per day. But pedestrian crossings spike during major events at MetraPark. At peak times, like during MontanaFair, about 1,000 pedestrians cross the intersection a day, according to MDT.
Crashes at the intersection averaged about 22 a year from 2015 to 2018. During that time 47% were rear-end collisions and 41% were angle or side-swipe crashes. There was one fatality over that time period, according to MDT.
Calling it "one of the busier corridors on the state," Salyard said it's due for improvement. Alongside traffic concerns, he said the intersection "has a massive drainage problem."
Currently the intersection experiences 26.4-second delays on average for traffic during peak morning hours and more than 80 seconds of delay during peak afternoon hours. By 2040, morning peak delays are expected to average 28.7 seconds, and peak delays will continue to average longer than 80 seconds.
Some of the early proposals for the intersection included more elaborate and expensive solutions like roundabouts and overpasses. Both of the remaining plans would affect seven businesses and include adding sidewalks along portions of the intersection. The plans would also seek to provide a pathway farther east along First Avenue North to connect to the Jim Dutcher Trail.
One lane of First Avenue North south of the intersection would be redirected to flow with the other lanes of First Avenue North, instead of cutting underneath an island and crossing in front of the Auto Magic car dealership at 720 First Ave. N.
You have free articles remaining.
One option is to do nothing.
The plan called Alternative 4 would create a free right turn lane from First Avenue North onto Exposition Drive. That turn lane would include a button-operated pedestrian crossing light, but the lane would otherwise be free flowing in a new lane of Exposition Drive until Sixth Avenue North. This plan would improve access to MetraPark through the additional lane of Exposition, according to information from Wednesday's open house.
With this plan, MDT and transportation engineering firm Kittelson & Associates estimate there would be 30-second average delay during peak morning hours at the intersection and a 42-second delay on average during peak afternoon hours.
That plan has an estimated cost of $7.5 million.
The plan called Alternative 5 would put in two right turn lanes from First Avenue North onto Exposition Drive. Those lanes would be controlled by a traffic light. The project would create an estimated 28-second delay on average at the intersection during peak morning hours and a 39-second delay during peak afternoon hours. The estimated cost for Alternative 5 is $7.4 million.
Comments on the project are due by January 10, 2020, and can be made at https://mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml. More information is available at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/expofirst/.