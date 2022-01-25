 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Triple shooting in Billings leaves 2 dead Tuesday morning
0 Comments
alert

Triple shooting in Billings leaves 2 dead Tuesday morning

  • 0

Billings Police responded to a crashed vehicle early Tuesday morning and found two men dead who had been shot.

A third man was found with severe trauma to his neck, also apparently shot. That man was taken to a Billings hospital, police said in a tweet.

Police arrived at the scene on South 37th Street at 3:20 a.m.

Two bodies lay next to a red Nissan pickup truck that had crashed into a tree in front of 319 South 37th. Bullet holes could be seen in the driver's side window and door of the crashed truck. Police cordoned off the area around the scene and searched nearby streets.

0 Comments
0
1
4
7
10

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden caught on mic muttering insult about Fox reporter

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News