Triple shooting in Billings leaves 2 dead Tuesday morning

Billings Police responded to a crashed vehicle early Tuesday morning and found two men dead who had been shot.

A third man was found with severe trauma to his neck, also apparently shot. That man was taken to a Billings hospital, police said in a tweet.

Police arrived at the scene on South 37th Street at 3:20 a.m.

Two bodies lay next to a red Nissan pickup truck that had crashed into a tree in front of 319 South 37th. Bullet holes could be seen in the driver's side window and door of the crashed truck. Police cordoned off the area around the scene and searched nearby streets.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 4 Sad 7 Angry 10