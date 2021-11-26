'Tropical surrealist' Maria Isabel Bonilla infuses her home country of Colombia into art

Maria Isabel Bonilla began drawing as soon as she was able to hold a crayon. Her canvas was the walls of her family home.
“I drove my mother crazy drawing on her pristine white walls,” she said. But, fortunately, Bonilla was born into a family that encouraged her artistic development, and began exposing her to various artistic mediums and techniques starting at age 4.
“I was especially fond of drawing animals, particularly dinosaurs,” she recalled. Now age 35, she still loves drawing animals and describes art and horses as her two greatest passions. “Once you get ahold of something you love, you never let it go.”
Bonilla was born in Cali, the third largest city in Colombia, South America and the self-proclaimed Salsa Music Capital of the World.
“Growing up in a complex country like Colombia had a huge influence on my career as an artist,” said Bonilla. “Not only is it immensely bio-diverse, but also boasts of an incredibly rich and diverse history, due to the convergence of European, African and Aboriginal cultures. Such merging is especially evident in salsa music, which originated thanks to the contributions of a myriad of artists from diverse backgrounds throughout the years.”
Bonilla obtained a fine arts degree with a minor in design from Los Andes University in Colombia and holds a certificate in illustration for children’s literature from Jorge Tadeo Lozano University. She’s been in Billings for 10 years, brought to the city by a scholarship from Rocky Mountain College to attend the equestrian program, where she graduated with honors.
“I absolutely fell in love with Montana and its authentic Western lifestyle,” Bonilla said. “Small rural towns have a charm and quality of life that big cities will never have.”
Get to know a bit more about Bonilla with this Q&A, part of a series of artistic profiles by The Billings Gazette.
What’s your favorite artistic medium, and why?
I’m a mixed-media artist, so I don’t have just one favorite medium. I tend to favor water-based methods because of the wide array of colors available, and they’re easier on the environment. My style combines traditional mediums like acrylics and watercolors with more unexpected materials like bones, glitter, sequins and gemstones.
I especially love working with sequins because I buy them in Colombia and bring them to Billings to create my art here. I’m literally infusing a piece of Colombia in every artwork I create, which gives extra special meaning. My art aims to embody the Colombian spirit.
What do you like best about painting?
I can thoroughly recreate my most ambitious visions with just a few materials. I can get lost in my own world for hours at a time and forget life’s tribulations. Painting (and any art for that matter) is a permanent form of introspection, of finding oneself. In my case, I love painting because it allows me to reconnect with my Colombian roots through a deep sense of nostalgia.
I consider my artwork “Tropical Surrealism with a hint of Salsa music” and favor a flashy, psychedelic aesthetic inspired by my hometown’s nightlife. I find joy in creating intricate, lavish images where explosive color, bold lines and seductive shimmer play an essential role in mesmerizing the viewer.
What is your philosophy when it comes to making art?
Do what you love and ignore the haters. A lot of people will not like your art, and that is OK. Being an artist takes backbone, resilience and thick skin. Learn to take the hits, that’s where growth occurs. The love for your craft will keep you going. Don’t be afraid to blaze your own trail. Radiate love, passion and excellence in your art and the right people will gravitate towards you.
What is one of your favorite compliments you’ve received about your art?
I was at the (Yellowstone Art Museum’s) Summerfair Festival back in 2018 and a lovely lady walked into my booth, studied my art and straight up told me I had a beautiful brain. I loved that. She then proceeded to ask me more about my Latin background, which I was more than happy to comply.
I’m fully aware that my tropical, vibrant style is not the norm around these parts, so it’s always flattering when people approach me and ask me about my work and country. It creates an excellent opportunity to educate them about Colombia, a nation that has been permanently vilified by the media.
I use my art to break stereotypes about my country, and also act as an ambassador for the amazing things my homeland has to offer. It’s always a huge compliment when people see my art and want to know more about my culture.
What are some of your hobbies or ways that you unwind or relax?
Apart from art, I love working with horses. I usually gravitate towards the challenging ones, which makes the involvement even more fulfilling. Being on the back of a horse while gazing at a sunset is one of the most peaceful experiences ever.
I also love reading, especially modern Latin-American literature. I’m a big fan of Japanese animation and comics (anime and manga) and can sit around for hours reading or watching it. That is a stunning form of art that deserves more recognition.
Finally, I love dancing. Dancing to salsa music is one of the most therapeutic activities for me. Nothing like losing yourself to a primitive, frenzied dance invoked by conga drums, trumpets and animal calls. Salsa music is life.
Who’s your favorite artist and why?
There are so many amazing ones out there. Picking just one would be unfair. I have various favorites categorized by their influence in my art. European artists Gustav Klimt, Henri Rousseau and Alphonse Mucha inspired me with their intricate, lavish designs. Local artist Jennifer French inspired me to experiment with animal skulls with her colorful work.
In my teens, Japanese artists Yukito Kishiro, Hiroyuki Takei and Nobuhiro Watsuki encouraged me to teach myself how to draw Japanese comics thanks to their dynamic xsketches. The hundreds of craftspeople in my hometown that create the vibrant outfits for the Salsa dancers motivated me to implement sequins, glitter and fantasy stones to my art.
Finally, my two main favorite artists are Mother Nature for her exquisite creations, and the hundreds of anonymous pre-Hispanic craftsmen that left their beautiful work in the many artifacts they created before the Spanish Conquistadores destroyed their civilization.
Who’s your biggest inspiration?
Celia Cruz, the most successful female Caribbean music artist in history. She embodies the spirit of the Latin-American woman to perfection. She is passionate, jovial, hard-working, resilient, determined and quick-witted. She was enormously gifted and wildly popular during a time and place where an Afro Latin woman of Cuban descent would have been quickly cast aside as a troublemaker. She single-handedly fought back against racism, sexism and classism with sheer talent and charisma alone.
Despite many obstacles, she always exuded a luminous, dynamic energy that spread to everyone she met. She also favored an extravagant, tropical aesthetic that became her trademark through her career. She created a cultural bridge between the US and Latin America through her art, which I strive to emulate.