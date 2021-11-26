'Tropical surrealist' Maria Isabel Bonilla infuses her home country of Colombia into art

I consider my artwork “Tropical Surrealism with a hint of Salsa music” and favor a flashy, psychedelic aesthetic inspired by my hometown’s nightlife. I find joy in creating intricate, lavish images where explosive color, bold lines and seductive shimmer play an essential role in mesmerizing the viewer.

What is your philosophy when it comes to making art?

Do what you love and ignore the haters. A lot of people will not like your art, and that is OK. Being an artist takes backbone, resilience and thick skin. Learn to take the hits, that’s where growth occurs. The love for your craft will keep you going. Don’t be afraid to blaze your own trail. Radiate love, passion and excellence in your art and the right people will gravitate towards you.

What is one of your favorite compliments you’ve received about your art?

I was at the (Yellowstone Art Museum’s) Summerfair Festival back in 2018 and a lovely lady walked into my booth, studied my art and straight up told me I had a beautiful brain. I loved that. She then proceeded to ask me more about my Latin background, which I was more than happy to comply.