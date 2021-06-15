TroyStrong blood drive in Billings on June 23

Harvest Church will host a blood drive for Troy Ross, who turns 7 this month, and was diagnosed with a rare immune disease in 2017 and has needed more than 90 blood transfusions during his treatment and recovery.

Wes Ross, football coach at Great Falls Central Catholic, and his wife Callie are organizing TroyStrong drives across Montana in June.

The drive will take place at Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Lane, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on June 23. Schedule an appointment to donate at one of these drives by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code TroyStrong or call 800-RED-CROSS.

