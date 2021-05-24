Truck crashes over edge of Zimmerman Trail in Billings

A truck went over the edge of the Rims near Zimmerman Trail on Monday morning, sending the driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

The pickup was involved in a collision on Zimmerman Trail, according to Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell of the Billings Fire Department. The truck then toppled down the hill and ejected the male driver.

The truck came to rest on a hill just above a home.

The driver and passenger in the car that remained on the road after the crash were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Bethany Elkin, who lives just below the scene of the wreck, saw the pickup fall down the hill while she was standing at her kitchen sink.

"It came down and soared and the front end hit and it went end over end," Elkin said.

She called 911 at 9:58 a.m. Elkin said she heard the crash before she saw it, and that the impact of the pickup hitting the concrete barrier on Zimmerman Trail made the loudest noise.

"It sounded like an explosion," she said.

Ages of those involved were not immediately available. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation, Mitchell said.