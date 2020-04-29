Truck fleeing law enforcement crashes near downtown Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A truck led law enforcement on a chase Wednesday night that began on Interstate 90 and ended with a crash on a residential street east of downtown Billings.

The incident began shortly after 7 p.m. when Billings Police tried to stop the white Chevrolet Silverado near King Avenue East and Orchard Avenue after a report of a disturbance inside the truck, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brian Krivitz.

The truck drove away from the officers, who did not chase the truck at that time.

A short time later, Montana Highway Patrol troopers and deputies from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office found the truck on I-90 and began a pursuit.

At one point during the chase, law enforcement was able to put out spike strips, but the truck continued on three tires, eventually ending up near the 100 block of North 19th Street. At this point, a MHP vehicle hit the back bumper of the truck in a "pit maneuver," causing it to spin and crash.

The driver fled the scene on foot and was caught by Yellowstone County deputies and Billings Police officers about a block away in an alley.