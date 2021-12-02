Truck that crashed off Rims airlifted out after driver's 'miraculous' survival

A truck that crashed off the Rims into some boulders Monday night was airlifted Thursday morning by a Billings Flying Service CH-47 Chinook helicopter. The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old man, survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

To lift the truck, crews strapped it with a harness and a 200-foot cable was suspended below the helicopter. After some time rigging the truck to the aircraft and a few tugs to loosen it from its wedged position, the truck was safely lifted to the parking area on the top of the Rims near the “lollipop” water tower. The helicopter was in the air just over five minutes.

The 200-foot long line insured the Chinook would remain clear of the rock face and trees, explained Billings Flying Service director of maintenance, Ebert Stanton. “As you get out away from the hillside you can get a little clearance for rotor distance and rotor wash,” he explained. “It’s a pretty simple pick in our world, we’re used to doing precision sets.”