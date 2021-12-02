Truck that crashed off Rims airlifted out after driver's 'miraculous' survival

A truck that crashed off the Rims into some boulders Monday night was airlifted Thursday morning by a Billings Flying Service CH-47 Chinook helicopter. The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old man, survived with non-life-threatening injuries.
To lift the truck, crews strapped it with a harness and a 200-foot cable was suspended below the helicopter. After some time rigging the truck to the aircraft and a few tugs to loosen it from its wedged position, the truck was safely lifted to the parking area on the top of the Rims near the “lollipop” water tower. The helicopter was in the air just over five minutes.
The 200-foot long line insured the Chinook would remain clear of the rock face and trees, explained Billings Flying Service director of maintenance, Ebert Stanton. “As you get out away from the hillside you can get a little clearance for rotor distance and rotor wash,” he explained. “It’s a pretty simple pick in our world, we’re used to doing precision sets.”
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office coordinated the operation with the flying service and the Montana Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration. In order to safely move the truck, law enforcement closed both Highway 3 above the Rims and commercial airspace at Logan International Airport while the helicopter was in the air, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff's Captain Kent O’Donnell.
On Monday night, emergency crews responded to reports of a truck crashing off the Rims near the water tower. After Billings fire crews and police arrived in the area to search for the man, he could be heard calling for help after leaving the totaled truck wedged in the rocks.
Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley in an email the following day said an ambulance took the driver to a local hospital for treatment after he was found later in the morning.
Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Allan Hubbard said the man's survival was “miraculous,” and his injuries were non-life threatening.