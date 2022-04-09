Trustee candidate profiles for Billings Public School: District 3

This is the first of four question-and-answer features on the candidates running for the School District 2 board of trustees. Each of the candidates in the four contested board districts were asked the same six questions with each response being limited to 100 words. The four features are running consecutively over four days.

The election will be Tuesday, May 3, and mail ballots will be sent April 13. The close of late voter registration is May 2 at noon.

School Board District 3 candidates

Note: Board Chair Greta Besch Moen currently holds this seat but is not seeking re-election.

Shannon Johnson

Why are you running?

To provide a voice to parents who should be allowed to get involved in their children's education and the decisions that affect them in schools. A larger representation of parents with children who actually attend school in the district occupying seats on the board would show balance in the voices that are involved in making decisions. I have two children currently attending SD2 and have for their entire school careers thus far, so the decisions being made by the board directly affect my children and my family.

What changes would you make to district curriculum or policy?

It is difficult to say what changes need to be made to curriculum or policy when it is generally not a transparent topic being discussed openly by the board. However, 1905 needs to be eliminated. The new Amplify math curriculum should not be allowed to be used with its activism anecdotes. Time limits are needed for presentations to the board during meetings. If the public is going to be timed and held strictly to that time, then so should anyone presenting their agenda item before the board as well. None of these exhibit the ‘equity’ that they preach.

What from your professional or personal background qualifies you to serve on the board?

First and foremost, I am a parent. That alone should suffice as my qualification to serve on the board. There are no personal background requirements of the candidates running for a trustee position, other than to have lived in their district for one year. Elected positions are not based upon ‘qualifications,’ but the impact a person can make for their community. I aim to be elected by my constituents because they know I have stepped up and proven with my actions that I have been indefatigably involved in the issues most important to our kids.

What are your thoughts on school choice?

I am in favor of school choice. However, this is more of a state issue at this time than it is a local issue, therefore, I do not find this to be relevant to this particular race for school board.

What is the biggest issue currently facing School District 2?

The biggest issue facing SD2 besides the growing concern of parents feeling that they are not being heard, is transparency in financial matters. It is not clear where the federal dollars went that were awarded due to the in-force masking policy that was executed. Another mill levy is being heavily advertised, but not explained to the public. This is a concern especially considering the millions of dollars that SD2 supposedly received, while now the community is being asked to produce more, without any justification.

What do you think the district got right or wrong in how it handled the COVID pandemic?

The school board claimed they were making decisions based upon the safety of the children in attendance. However, relinquishing their individual voices to one man to make a decision that not only affected 16,000 students, but their families too, is suspect. The fact that masks were being leveraged in order to receive federal dollars showed that the primary intention of the board was not, in fact, the safety of our students. The decision to mask our kids, which was made the day before school started for the year was also a misstep by the superintendent (via the board).

Teresa Larsen

Why are you running?

It is time to put students first. I have clear eyes that allow me to see different perspectives and find solutions. I have a full heart and I care about the success of all students. I have found success in leading by building relationships of trust with families, teachers, and administrators through communication, honesty, and respect. Everywhere I go, people are willing to work hard alongside me and things get done.

What changes would you make to district curriculum or policy?

Students participated in the Fastbridge CBM reading testing this winter. The report released by Billings Public Schools indicates that of 1,177 second-grade students tested, 57% are unlikely or very unlikely to meet grade-level goals without supplemental instructional support. Students in grades K-3 are missing out on approximately 2.5 hours/week of instruction because they are released earlier than students in grades 4-12. One of the changes I want to make is to extend the school day for these early grades, reallocating funds if necessary, allowing more instructional time to build a stronger foundation for academic success.

What from your professional or personal background qualifies you to serve on the board?

My education and experience uniquely qualify me to serve on the board at this critical time in history. With my accounting degree and business ownership experience, I have learned skills in financial literacy, leadership, management, strategic planning, team building, and negotiating for positive, productive outcomes. As a graduate of Leadership Billings, a member of the Heights Neighborhood Task Force, the vice-president on the Yellowstone County Planning Board, and a volunteer with various non-profits in our area, I am well integrated in our community. For many years, I have been actively involved as a youth leader in my church.

What are your thoughts on school choice?

School choice is important because there is no one-size-fits-all approach to helping children thrive. Currently, my daughter attends Sunrise Montessori. We chose to enroll her there because the style of teaching and structure encourages her growth in a way that other school systems cannot. Others may not have opportunities to choose somewhere other than public schools. We need to put students first and together create outstanding schools. Choice creates competition. Competition creates innovation, community, and excellence.

What is the biggest issue currently facing School District 2?

The biggest issue facing School District 2 is groups and individuals who criticize instead of collaborate, who focus on differences instead of finding common ground, and who argue instead of engaging in respectful dialogue. This creates a negative culture that is toxic and causes organizational breakdown. Embracing our differences and working together, we will create a strong community and a bright future for our students. Collaboration builds a positive culture and allows us to overcome any issue, no matter the size.

What do you think the district got right or wrong in how it handled the COVID pandemic?

The district handled the COVID pandemic the best it could. Personnel acted quickly to move into virtual classrooms as soon as Gov. Bullock shut the schools down. Tablets were provided, meals were made available, teachers adjusted their lesson plans, and students were given flexibility with grades. Information was made readily available to the public online. Later, procedures were put in place to allow students to return to school if they chose. Some practices were difficult for my family, and I questioned the necessity and effectiveness of them, especially when I saw students wearing their masks improperly.

