Trustee candidate profiles for Billings Public School: District 5

This is the third of four question-and-answer features on the candidates running for the School District 2 board of trustees. Each of the candidates in the four contested board districts were asked the same six questions with each response being limited to 100 words. The four features are running consecutively over four days.

The election will be Tuesday, May 3, and mail ballots will be sent April 13. The close of late voter registration is May 2 at noon.

School board District 5 candidates

Kristen Gilfeather

Why are you running?

I decided to run for school board last fall, after I realized that the parents had lost their voice. Not only were parents getting ignored, they were also criticized for speaking up in support of their children. Parental involvement is essential to the success of our youth and our community cannot continue to further the divide between the parents and the school system. I want to be involved in the betterment of education in SD2 and serving on the board is a role I would be honored to be selected for.

What changes would you make to district curriculum or policy?

I am most looking forward to the opportunity to review policies, participate in discussion and make suggested changes, when necessary. In particular, I would like to review the status of the school's emergency declaration. Policy 1905 has been in the spotlight lately, and of particular concern is that this policy "applies during the COVID-19 state of emergency declared by the Board of Trustees." I believe it was the January 2022 board meeting when one board trustee questioned this emergency declaration and it is still unclear to the public at what point was this state of emergency declared.

What from your professional or personal background qualifies you to serve on the board?

I have been in healthcare leadership for 10 years. I have experience writing, reviewing, approving and implementing policies or policy changes. I have experience serving in the Incident Command structure at the hospital and understand what is necessary to make decisions under pressure. I have also served two terms as a board member for the Montana Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association. I am familiar with board operations and with my background in healthcare finance and always striving to be a good steward of financial resources, my experience would be a valuable addition to the SD2 board of trustees.

What are your thoughts on school choice?

I am in favor of school choice. As a parent, it is an awful feeling to not have a choice in how or where your child receives an education. School choice today is only available to those who can afford to pay for public school, through their taxes, and separate tuition to choose where their child attends school.

What is the biggest issue currently facing School District 2?

The most obvious challenge I see currently is the lack of trust between the School District and the community. There is a great divide in Billings and we are witnessing a great deal of disrespect both from the community and the board of trustees any time there is a difference of opinion, whether it be related to COVID, masks, curriculum, library books, budget and funding. What I hope to accomplish is to be able to listen to anyone who has something to share, and be able to separate my own opinion and move forward with decision making that takes all information into consideration.

What do you think the district got right or wrong in how it handled the COVID pandemic?

I can appreciate the work that the district has done to keep schools open. I don't believe schools should have been shut down in March of 2020, but with the shutdown from the state level, it did not leave the district with much of a choice. They tried their best to pivot to virtual learning and I commend the district with that response. That said, there have been many opportunities where the district could have and should have done better. The last-minute flip-flopping on decisions, on multiple occasions, and the way the current board washed their hands of making decisions has done the most damage.

Kayla Ladson

Ladson did not respond to requests for this Q&A.

Scott McCulloch (incumbent)

Why are you running?

All four of my children graduated from Billings public schools. Their education provided a foundation for their success in life. I have long advocated that kids and communities thrive when the school system is strong. Local control of education dictates the quality of the school system. I want to assist in making our schools the best they can be.

What changes would you make to district curriculum or policy?

I endorse the expansion of the career and technical education approach the district has undertaken for the past 10 years. We also need to continue to strengthen the resources available to those students who struggle with the acquisition of skills and knowledge.

What from your professional or personal background qualifies you to serve on the board?

I relish the 38 years of service that I gave to education as a classroom teacher. During that time I co-chaired the district's insurance committee for three years. I participated in curriculum development for social studies and English classes. Beyond that, I have been well acquainted with the school district budget for over 30 years through participation in the negotiations process. I have lobbied the legislature for school funding.

What are your thoughts on school choice?

Montanans may avail themselves of private, parochial, and home schooling opportunities. I support those avenues for those who wish to use them. I oppose the use of tax dollars for any non-public school venues.

What is the biggest issue currently facing School District 2?

We educate roughly 10% of the students in Montana, but we suffer budget woes created by a hodge-podge school funding system. We must have a more stable and appropriate funding system if we are to continue to provide educational opportunities for our students.

What do you think the district got right or wrong in how it handled the COVID pandemic?

Schools remained open during the 2020-21 and 2021-2022 school years. The district created a remote learning platform for students who chose at-home learning. The board supported the best mitigation strategies available.

