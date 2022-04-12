Trustee candidate profiles for Billings Public School: District 7

This is the fourth of four question-and-answer features on the candidates running for the School District 2 board of trustees. Each of the candidates in the four contested board districts were asked the same six questions with each response being limited to 100 words. The four features are running consecutively over four days.

The election will be Tuesday, May 3, and mail ballots will be sent April 13. The close of late voter registration is May 2 at noon.

School board District 7 candidates

John VonLangen

Why are you running?

I am running for School Trustee, Zone 7, to ensure that our children’s education needs are put first. Parents have a meaningful voice in the education of their children and SD2 operates in an open and transparent manner including transparency in budget and curriculum.

What changes would you make to district curriculum or policy?

SD2 should not be operating in a state of emergency. SD2’s Policy 1905 should be terminated. We need to make it more difficult for SD2 to declare, and continue to operate under, a state of emergency in the future. We need to examine SD2’s library book policy. My opponent, Brian Yates, recently voted in favor of allowing books which have highly inappropriate, graphic sexual content to remain in our children’s SD2 libraries. I disagree with his position. I believe our schools should be focused on reading, writing, math, science and history.

What from your professional or personal background qualifies you to serve on the board?

I am a hard-working dad with three children in SD2. I’m personally invested in the success of SD2. I want all our children to receive a quality education.

What are your thoughts on school choice?

I am in favor of school choice. School choice allows public education dollars collected from taxpayers to follow children to the schools that best meet their needs, as decided by parents, whether that’s public school, private school, charter school or home school. I think competition for the education of our children will lead to innovation and, ultimately, our children receiving a better education.

What is the biggest issue currently facing School District 2?

There are many issues facing SD2. One of the biggest issues is transparency in curriculum. Parents need to know not only what is being taught to our children, but also, how it is being taught in our schools. This has led to a huge lack of trust between SD2 leadership and parents. We need to focus on teaching our children how to critically think for themselves, not what to think. For example, SD2 Trustees are currently discussing implementing a new math curriculum by Amplify. This was discussed at the most recent Trustee meeting. All parents should research Amplify Math.

What do you think the district got right or wrong in how it handled the COVID pandemic?

SD2 schools should have been mask-optional for children, teachers and staff. Forced masking for almost two years was a failure of leadership. Significant restrictions on parents seeing their children in SD2 schools was a failure of leadership. My opponent, Brian Yates, voted in favor of forced masking and restrictive COVID policies. Parents voices were ignored. While we can see some of the damage the current SD2 Trustees’ COVID policies have caused, we will not know the full extent for years. Each one of the current trustees, including my opponent, should be held accountable. It is long past time for a positive change.

Brian Yates (incumbent)

Why are you running?

My passion for providing the best opportunities for our children in the best environment possible is what motivates me. I believe we have an amazing staff across the district and they are capable of accomplishing anything. As the world around us is changing so quickly it is important to keep our education system moving progressively forward. This means remembering yesterday for it's source of historical knowledge, but keeping our focus on tomorrow and how to equip our children to succeed in the years ahead.

What changes would you make to district curriculum or policy?

It has been discussed to begin reviewing board policies to identify any that are in need of update or alignment. It is a common routine for school boards to take sections of policy and walk them through a thorough review. For example with the recent questions surrounding policies and we have identified a policy series set that would be a good place to start this coming year. I think over the last couple of years we have made good strides in updating any curriculum in need of revision, and I am confident in our plan to continue this work going forward.

What from your professional or personal background qualifies you to serve on the board?

Professionally, I enjoy the responsibility of analyzing processes and procedures to identify best practices. I have also been responsible for tracking cash flow and financial planning while evaluating our company's financial strengths and weaknesses and strategic planning. Personally, I have three children in SD2 attending elementary and middle school and have always been engaged in their education.

What are your thoughts on school choice?

The idea of school choice sounds ideal, but I question the concept's ability to maintain an equitable education system for all children long term.

What is the biggest issue currently facing School District 2?

If you spend enough time in our schools and engaging with our students and staff you will learn that it is the social and emotional health of our kids that top's the list. Our children and families are facing new challenges and one of the results is a growth in student discipline issues over the last five to six years. These challenges and issues impact the learning environment for all children and the ability to be successful for so many of our students. However, we are seeing some progress over this current school year, and our approach of positive and proactive discipline is gaining traction.

What do you think the district got right or wrong in how it handled the COVID pandemic?

It is challenging to find wins and losses in something like a pandemic. Quite often you’re faced with making decisions that are not accepted by all. The goal through the pandemic was to minimize its impact on the learning of our children. This meant keeping school open and teachers and students in the classroom. I would like to add that we provided the best choice of opportunities we could to meet the challenge of keeping kids safe while providing an education. In most of our lifetimes we have not seen a pandemic like this and unfortunately it did not come with a manual.

