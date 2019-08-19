A school budget that could save taxpayers a few bucks is usually a call for celebration.
But frustration about a recently-exposed structural deficit took center stage for Billings Public Schools trustees Monday.
They passed elementary and high school budgets, including the elementary’s general fund $4.5 million deficit. District officials say they can fill the hole using one-time only money for this year, but that it’s not a sustainable approach.
Part of the solution will be a recommendation for an elementary levy in the spring, said superintendent Greg Upham. The levy was already part of long term plans for the district.
But that won’t make up the full gap, based on recent trends. An inspection of previous budgets showed that last school year had a $2.4 million structural deficit, and the year before that had a $900,000 hole.
“I don’t recall us ever seeing any red ink on any of our budgets,” said trustee Joe Raffiani.
CFO Craig Van Nice, who approached Upham after discovering the deficit in May, said that the same sort of one-time-only money shifts that will fill this year’s hole were applied to previous years. But budget documents didn’t reflect that, instead sliding that money into more sustainable, traditional revenue streams.
“Was there any indication that there was going to be this mounting deficit over the next few years?” trustee Mike Leo asked Upham about his hiring, when he took the Billings job about a year ago.
“No,” Upham said.
In a budget meeting earlier in August, Upham pointed to increased staffing costs not keeping pace with lower-than-expected revenues as the main factor in the deficit.
After the state threatened its accreditation because of overcrowding in 2010, School District 2 added dozens of teachers amid a shift from a K-6 to a K-5 and 6-8 middle school model and built two new middle schools.
“Without a doubt, the decision to build two new middle schools was the right decision,” Upham said. “I think trustees were being good stewards of the money... all the right decisions, but that helped perpetuate some of this going forward.”
He's emphasized that extra costs have to produce results, pointing to recent internal test results. He also cited additional expectations of schools, like additional counseling staff or school resource officers, that traditional state funding hasn't accounted for.
Upham has said it will take several years to form a sustainable plan to close the gap. But trustee Janna Hafer asked for more specifics.
“I am not hearing significant answers about how we’re going to address this. How are we going to fill that and stop the bleeding?” she said.
Van Nice said that a sweeping budget review being conducted by a former Kalispell schools CFO is expected to be finished in mid-September and will provide more information about how to move forward.
Current taxes
The tax bases for Billings’ elementary and high school districts each increased almost 5% in value for this year.
That means that with the district’s budget not rising at the same rate, that total mills decrease by about 2.8, Van Nice said.
That’s split into a 3.9 mill decrease in the elementary district. Many of those mills are calculated using formulas in state law; they can’t automatically increase to fill budget gaps like the one in the general fund.
The high school district expected to see an increase of more than 3 mills after a levy passed in May, but with the tax base increase, that dropped to a 1.8 mill increase.
The overall drop in mills is the first since 2016.
The dip does not guarantee that an individual’s taxes will go down. If a home’s taxable value rises at a steeper rate than mills decrease, taxes can still go up. But if a home’s value doesn’t rise, then taxes will go down.