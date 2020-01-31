TSA opens permanent pre-check enrollment center in Billings and Missoula

Frequent fliers in Billings and Missoula wanting to get through that security line a little faster could soon get some relief.
The Transportation Security Administration has opened permanent enrollment centers in Billings and Missoula for travelers applying for security pre-check status.
According to the TSA, pre-check status allows passengers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt when going through the security checkpoints at airports nationwide. At most airports, travelers with pre-check status also can leave their laptops, electronics and travel-size liquids in their carry-on luggage.
Pre-check status is valid for five years and costs $85.
In Billings, the enrollment center is at 1302 Avenue D, Suite 103, and is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In Missoula, the enrollment center is open three days a week. The office, at 310 S. Curtis St., runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
For travelers in the areas between Billings and Missoula, TSA has temporary enrollment centers set up in Bozeman and Great Falls.
Pre-check status enrollment is available on the second floor of the Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays through Feb. 7.
From Feb. 10-14 at Great Falls International Airport, a temporary enrollment center will be open daily from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. It will be located in the airport security office on the second floor of the airport.
TSA is hoping to get more fliers enrolled before the busier spring and summer travel season ramps up.
"For Montanans who travel by air even a few times a year, TSA pre-check is a game changer," said Dan Fevold, TSA federal security director. "It provides the simplest and most streamlined experience at the TSA security checkpoint."