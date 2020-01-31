TSA opens permanent pre-check enrollment center in Billings and Missoula

Frequent fliers in Billings and Missoula wanting to get through that security line a little faster could soon get some relief.

The Transportation Security Administration has opened permanent enrollment centers in Billings and Missoula for travelers applying for security pre-check status.

According to the TSA, pre-check status allows passengers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt when going through the security checkpoints at airports nationwide. At most airports, travelers with pre-check status also can leave their laptops, electronics and travel-size liquids in their carry-on luggage.

Pre-check status is valid for five years and costs $85.

In Billings, the enrollment center is at 1302 Avenue D, Suite 103, and is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Missoula, the enrollment center is open three days a week. The office, at 310 S. Curtis St., runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

For travelers in the areas between Billings and Missoula, TSA has temporary enrollment centers set up in Bozeman and Great Falls.