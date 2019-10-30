The Montana Air National guard recently announced it will pay college tuition at all Montana State Schools and colleges up to a bachelor’s degree, starting with the fall semester of 2020.
In a press release, the Montana Air National Guard said individuals should be ready to learn new skills and gain valuable, transferable work experience, and need to be an American citizen of upstanding moral character.
Anyone interested may contact their nearest Air National Guard or Army National Guard recruiter. The Air National Guard recruiting station may be reached by calling 1-406-788-8264.