November is National Runaway Prevention Month. In an effort to shine a light on the experiences of runaway and homeless youth that often remain invisible, and to spotlight resources available to support youth in crisis, Tumbleweed invites the community to two events.
The public is invited to join a Flash Mob at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, under Skypoint. To learn the choreography, go to Tumbleweed’s website at tumbleweedprogram.org and click on “Flash Mob” under “Events.” Participants are encouraged to wear green as it is National Runaway Prevention’s Wear Green Day.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, the premiere of the movie “Lost in America,” will take place at Cisel Hall on MSUB’s campus from 2 to 4 p.m. “Lost in America” is a documentary that follows director Rotimi Rainwater, a former homeless youth, as he travels the country exploring the epidemic of youth homelessness. After the film, an expert panel will discuss the issues, problems and solutions pertaining to youth homelessness in Billings.
Both events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 406-259-2558 or go to tumbleweedprogram.org.