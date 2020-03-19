Tumbleweed offering assistance with food

Tumbleweed is collecting and distributing food boxes for those in need. In a press release, the organization said it is ready to respond to the growing need for food for youth, young adults and their families at the Tumbleweed location, 505 N. 24th St.

Food box pick-up will be available from 9-11 a.m. Monday-Friday, starting March 20. Boxes will be pre-assembled and set up at a location in the parking lot or in front of the building. Individuals receiving food are asked to limit themselves to one food box per person/family, per day.

Food donation drop off is open from 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Donors should pre-pack boxes and/or grocery bags to accommodate an individual food box or a family food box. Clearly marked tables will be set up in the parking lot or in front of the building for drop off. A container for donors to leave their names, email addresses, phone numbers and mailing addresses will be set up, in order for donors to receive documentation for tax purposes. (Pens and paper will not be available. Donors should bring the information with them.)

All participants are asked to maintain social distancing of six feet, and to not loiter at Tumbleweed.

Anyone needing further assistance should call Tumbleweed at 259-2558.

More information is available online at facebook.com/tumbleweedprogrammt.

