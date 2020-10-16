Tumbleweed plans A Night of Hope

Tumbleweed will present its first live virtual event, A Night of Hope, at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. The public is invited to join Tumbleweed and help the organization further its mission of providing safety, assistance and hope to the community’s vulnerable and homeless youth and young adults.
The event will feature:
- Commentary by Erika Willis, executive director of Tumbleweed.
- A screening of a youth homelessness documentary, featuring local youth.
- A live auction.
- A silent auction (open now through 6:45 p.m. Oct. 23).
- Live DJ and jukebox.
- 505 CLUB membership opportunities.
According to a news release from the organization, funds will support Tumbleweed programs including Crisis Intervention & Front Door services, Housing Program, School Program, Chafee Foster Care Independence Program, and Street Outreach. Tumbleweed's programs provide positive youth development, facilitate practical interventions in the lives of determined youth, and move the community closer to ending youth homelessness.
To purchase tickets, bid on silent auction items, learn more or become a member of the 505 CLUB, or purchase raffle tickets, go to https://tumbleweed.betterworld.org.
