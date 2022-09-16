Tumbleweed to hold camper raffle to raise funds to end youth homelessness

Tumbleweed, a local non-profit focused on supporting and serving the most vulnerable youth in the community, is excited to announce the inaugural Camper Raffle to raise critical funds to continue working toward their vision of ending youth homelessness.

The 31’ 2022 Clipper-Ultra-Lite 262BHS, valued at more than $41,000, was generously donated by Bretz RV & Marine and Steve & Missy Langlas. All proceeds from the raffle benefit Tumbleweed’s comprehensive programs and services including crisis intervention, family mediation, access to basic needs, and comprehensive case management.

In 2021 alone, Tumbleweed served more than 800 individual youth and young adults. Georgia Cady, Executive Director, is excited to launch the Inaugural Camper Raffle and hopes this will become an annual fall fundraiser for Tumbleweed. Cady says, “Funds raised through the raffle will help serve the most vulnerable youth and young adults in our community, providing for their basic needs, and access to caring adults. One caring adult can change the trajectory of a life.”

Raffle tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online or by contacting Tumbleweed at 406-259-2558. Drawing will be held Friday, November 18th at noon, and the winner does not need to be present to win. For more information about Tumbleweed, a complete list of raffle rules, and to purchase tickets visit: www.tumbleweedprogram.org

Founded in 1976, Tumbleweed is a non-profit, community-based organization serving homeless, human trafficked, runaway and otherwise at-risk youth and young adults, their families and support systems. Tumbleweed’s services, including Drop-In and Resource Center, Transitional Living Program, Homelessness Prevention Services and much more. All services are provided at no cost to clients.