TV personality 'Captain Sandy' Yawn to keynote 2023 annual Billings Chamber breakfast

The Billings Chamber of Commerce will welcome captain Sandra Yawn, “Captain Sandy," the superyacht captain made famous by the television show, "Below Deck Mediterranean," as the keynote speaker for the 2023 Billings Chamber Breakfast.

This is the Chamber’s largest annual event and is presented for 2023 by KULR8. Yawn will take the stage on March 30 at the Alberta Bair Theater. The event will run from 7-9 a.m. with doors opening at 6 a.m. and breakfast served at the conclusion of the presentation.

Yawn has made big waves as a leader, international speaker, businesswoman, and superyacht captain with over 30 years of experience on international waters. She is known for her courage and integrity and shares invaluable lessons with audiences about character building, acknowledging failure, inspiring a crew, and empowering them to win as a team “in the same boat.” Her book, Be the Calm or Be the Storm: Leadership Lessons from a Woman at the Helm, comes out Monday, making her arrival in Billings timely.

Prior to Yawn’s address, the Chamber will present awards to the 2023 Business Excellence honorees. Nominate a deserving business or individual here: BillingsChamber.com/events/awards. Nominations are open until Jan. 27.

Tickets can be purchased through the Alberta Bair Theater Box Office or through their website. More information can also be found at BillingsChamber.com. Sponsorships with priority seating are also now available and interested parties should contact Isiac Hammer at isiac@billingschamber.com.