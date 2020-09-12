Twin engine plane crashes at the base of the Rims

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A plane crashed at the base of the Rims near North Park late Saturday morning, putting its pilot in the hospital but causing no harm otherwise.

Billings Fire Department engines and American Medical Response arrived at the scene around 11:45 a.m. after witnesses saw the plane drop at the northern end of Vuecrest Drive, just yards away from the nearest house.

“So far, we have no details on what caused the crash, but those who called it in said it just dropped right out of the sky,” said BFD Battalion Chief Ed Regle.

Regle said the pilot, who was the only person on board, was in communication with air traffic controllers at Billings Logan International Airport when the plane fell off the radar. The landing bent the wings and twisted the tail of the Piper PA-30 Twin Comanche, but caused no fire.

The pilot has been taken to the hospital to be treated for lacerations and probable head trauma, according to Regle, but was conscious when emergency crews extracted him from the plane.

Ryan Mershon, who lives nearby, said he didn’t hear or see anything until fire engines drove onto Vuecrest drive. He said a neighbor out walking his dog saw the plane fall before texting him.

“I just can’t believe nobody was killed,” he said.