Two suspects are in custody in connection to the death of a man in Golden Valley County earlier this week.

A welfare check at a rural residence in the sparsely populated county spurred a multi-agency search that included the Montana Division of Investigation, according to a statement released Thursday from Golden Valley County Sheriff Robert B. Pallas.

“Currently there are no outstanding suspects and there is no risk to the public as a result of this incident,” said Pallas, who also serves as the county coroner.

On May 15, GVCSO deputies found the body of a 67-year-old man at a rural home while responding to a welfare check. The man had suffered severe head trauma. Along with Montana DCI, the Wheatland County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the ensuing investigation which resulted in two people arrested: a 37-year-old man and 21-year-old woman.

Theft charges have already been filed against both suspects, said Tami Allen with the Golden Valley and Musselshell County Attorney’s Office, and more charges are expected to be filed as the investigation progresses. The county attorney’s office is not releasing the suspects’ names at this time. Both are being held in custody on a $50,000 bond.

While the investigation into the man’s death is still ongoing, Pallas asking anyone with information that might assist law enforcement to contact GVCSO at 406-568-2321.

With less than 1,000 people, Golden Valley County is one of the least populated counties in Montana. It's sheriff's office consists of Pallas, an undersheriff, two sergeants, a deputy and three reserve deputies.