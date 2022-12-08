Two Billings homicide victims identified; one suspect in custody

County officials have identified the two Billings men found dead in separate homes earlier this week.

Joseph Sean Little Sr. and Douglas Merrill Nielsen died of multiple stab wounds. A woman is facing a homicide charge following the death of Nielsen, while no arrests have been made in connection to Little’s killing.

The two homicides are not related, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette on Thursday. Investigators have several leads in Little’s case, he said, but no charges have been filed.

Billings officers found Little’s body in a residence at the Briar Patch Apartments at 1141 28th Street West on Dec. 5. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl said the 39-year-old’s exact time of death is unknown, but could have occurred as early as Dec. 3.

Police initially announced his death was suspicious, according to BPD statements posted to social media, before determining his death was a homicide Dec. 6. Little died of multiple sharp force injuries, Juhl said.

Of the 16 homicide investigations launched by BPD so far this year, half of those deaths were Indigenous people, seven men and one woman. Indigenous people currently account for only 14% of the population of Billings.

For over a decade, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Indian Health Service and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, homicide has remained a leading cause of death for Indigenous people. American Indians and Alaska Natives are more than twice as likely to experience violence during their lifetimes as any other race in the United States.

In the past month, at least five people have died violently in Billings, and all but one of whom were Indigenous or a person of color. Police are still searching for 22-year-old Braden Rock Above, a suspect wanted following the shooting death of Walker Takeshorse early last month on the South Side.

Also on Dec. 6, police discovered the body of Nielsen at his home on the 400 block of Hillview Lane. Nielsen, 64, died of multiple stab wounds, Juhl told the Gazette, and there is no approximation for his time of death.

Nina Mel Cochran, 32, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with deliberate homicide. Prosecutors are accusing Cochran of stabbing Nielsen to death at his home as part of a satanic ritual.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers arrested Cochran outside of Big Timber on Dec. 1, the Gazette previously reported. While in custody at Park County Detention Center, she allegedly admitted to investigators that she killed Nielsen and took his SUV. Following her admission, according to court documents, BPD officers entered Nielsen’s home Dec. 6 and found his body in the living room.

Cochran is currently in custody at PCDC on suspicion of criminal endangerment and other allegations stemming from her arrest Dec. 1. Yellowstone County District Judge Brett Linneweber signed a $1 million warrant for her arrest Dec. 7. As of Thursday afternoon, she had yet to appear in Park or Yellowstone County District Court.

If convicted of deliberate homicide, Cochran could face 10 years to life in prison.