Two Billings men facing homicide charges are now accused of trying to carve out of their cell while in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Center.

Terrell Lee Spottedwolf Sr. and Christopher Adrian Brown pleaded not guilty Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court to felony counts of attempted escape. The most recent charges against Spottedwolf and Brown came less than a year after two other men successfully escaped from the jail, only to be arrested within a day.

Along with makeshift escape tools, court documents said YCDF detention officers allegedly found a hand-written checklist in Brown and Spottewolf’s cell. Among the items in the checklist was a point to “make plans after getting out.” The two were sharing a cell at YCDF earlier this month. The jail is a 434-bed facility that consistently operates at over-capacity, the Gazette previously reported. As of Thursday, more than 550 people were in custody at the jail.

Brown, 19, was booked into YCDF in September 2022 as a suspect in a North Park homicide. County prosecutors alleged Brown and Vanessa Marie Delaney chased and attacked a man. Brown controlled the man, court documents said, while Delaney stabbed him to death. He has since been charged with deliberate homicide by accountability, robbery, tampering with evidence and violating a protection order.

Spottedwolf entered YCDF last month, accused of killing a woman in her Midtown Billings home and hiding her body in a suitcase.

On April 3, charging documents said, YCDF detention officers searched the cell of Brown and Spottedwolf after seeing the two behave strangely. Officers allegedly patted down the two, finding a sharpened screw wrapped in linen inside Spottedwolf’s shirt pocket. Spottedwolf, according to court documents, said it was a crayon.

When they checked the cell, officers allegedly found pieces of the wall missing around the window, along with bits of concrete and caulk on the floor. They also recovered a piece of metal from the shower area, several screws and a makeshift screw driver, court documents said. One officer allegedly concluded the screws were used to chip away at the concrete surrounding the cell’s window.

A hand-written checklist inside the cell, according to charging documents, included a drawing of the window and notes on how to remove it from the wall.

“Bend and sharpen screwdriver as much as possible tomorrow,” and “Afterward, make plans for after getting out,” were also allegedly written on the checklist.

Spottedwolf agreed to speak with officers, court documents said, denying any part in the escape plan or the damage to the cell. He was moved into the cell with Brown five days prior. Brown, according to charging documents, refused to speak with officers.

In September last year, two men in custody at YCDF managed to bend the window of their cell loose and escape from the grounds of the jail. Billings police arrested Cody Joseph Vernon Flesch and Quincy Dean Pfister, along with three others accused of helping the two skirt law enforcement, less than a day later.

Flesch, who had previously been sentenced for trying to escape custody, pleaded guilty in February to felony escape and criminal mischief. He is currently incarcerated at Montana State Prison and faces at least an additional 10 years in prison following his guilty plea. On Thursday, Pfister pleaded guilty to similar charges.

Yellowstone County District Judge Collette B. Davies maintained the bail amounts for Brown and Spottedwolf at $250,000 and $1 million, respectively. In Montana, a conviction for attempted escape comes with the possibility of up to 10 years in prison.

The homicide case against Brown is scheduled to go to trial April 17. Spottedwolf’s homicide trial is set for August.