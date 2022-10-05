Two Billings men charged with camper and storage unit thefts

Two men charged in connection to an armed robbery in Billings last month are facing additional accusations of breaking into a local storage unit.

Micah William Haney and Bradley Steven Ingersoll have been charged with multiple felonies in Yellowstone County District Court. Those offenses include robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of dangerous drugs. County prosecutors allege the two stole nearly $3,000 in property from a storage unit, including a rifle, then robbed a camper the next day.

Billings police officers responded to a weapons complaint September 16, according to charging documents. A man and woman were sleeping in a camper on the 4700 block of King Avenue when the man was woken up by the butt of a rifle striking him in the ribs. Haney was allegedly holding the rifle, and Ingersoll was wielding a machete, the man later told police.

Haney and Ingersoll allegedly robbed the man before. When they broke into his camper Sept. 16, Haney demanded the man’s possessions, according to court documents. The man pushed the two out of his camper. During a confrontation outside, Haney allegedly chambered a round into the AR-style rifle and fired one shot at the ground before he and Ingersoll left the area. Investigators later found a spent .223 shell casing at the scene.

Officers found both men that same day at an address connected to Ingersoll and arrested them. During a search of a vehicle registered to Ingersoll, police allegedly recovered a hunting knife, a machete and a while crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. While being booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility, Haney was allegedly carrying a bag that also contained meth.

Within days, county prosecutors charged Haney with robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of dangerous drugs and obstructing an officer. Ingersoll was charged with robbery by accountability and possession. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges during their initial appearances in court Sept. 20.

By the end of September, Haney and Ingersoll were also charged as suspects in a theft investigation that began the day before the camper robbery. A deputy with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office spoke Sept. 15 with a person whose property was found abandoned in a parking lot in Billings. The person later told the deputy lock on her storage unit west of town was missing, along with about $3,000 worth of items. Those items included an AR-style rifle, a mountain bike and a metal ammo can with 250 rounds of ammunition.

The deputy reviewed surveillance footage showing two men breaking into the storage unit. Recordings also documented the car the two men used, which investigators allegedly identified as belonging to Ingersoll. Ingersoll also had a storage unit at the same site. After obtaining a search warrant, the deputy allegedly found several items in Ingersoll’s unit identified as stolen, including property connected to the September 16 robbery.

For their alleged rolls breaking into the storage unit, county prosecutors have charged Haney and Ingersoll with additional counts of theft. Both men pleaded not guilty to the most recent charges earlier this week.

Haney, 24, is currently in custody on a $50,000 bond. Ingersoll, a 50-year-old, was released after his arrest and is scheduled to appear again in court at the end of the month.