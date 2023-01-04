Two Billings residents killed in separate crashes over New Year's weekend ID'd

The two Billings residents who died in separate crashes over the weekend have been identified.

Glen Myer, 34, was killed in a wreck late Dec. 31, and Brooklin Warren, 23, was in a crash just minutes later and pronounced dead at a local hospital, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said.

Alcohol and speed are suspected to be factors in both crashes, according to investigators with the Montana Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews responded to a Jeep Grand Cherokee going off Interstate 90 and crashing into a building on the 3100 block of King Avenue East, near the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, according to a statement from MHP. A 32-year-old woman was allegedly driving the Jeep eastbound on I-90 when she went off the right side of the road.

A passenger in the Jeep, Myer, died of blunt force injuries. Crews transported the woman to Billings Clinic to be treated for her injuries. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

About 15 minutes later, according to MHP, another Jeep Grand Cherokee launched over the roundabout at King Avenue West and 56th Street West. The Jeep hit the ground and overturned, coming to a stop when it struck a light pole. Warren, the driver, was ejected and later pronounced dead due to blunt force injuries.

She was traveling alone eastbound on King Avenue West, and was allegedly not wearing a seat belt when the Jeep went over the roundabout.

Both crashes remain under investigation by MHP.

Montana roads saw 207 fatalities in 2022, according to a preliminary count by MHP. Deadly crashes were down last year compared to 2021 and 2020, which ended with 240 and 213 fatalities, respectively.

Alcohol was suspected to be a factor in about a third of all highway fatalities last year, according to MHP data.