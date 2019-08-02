Two vehicle crashes slowed major Billings roadways Friday afternoon, leaving many stuck in traffic.
A two car collision at the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and Main Street near the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark blocked southbound and westbound traffic Friday night.
According to Lt. Brian Krivitz of the Billings Police Department, a silver Jeep Renegade traveling northbound on Main Street failed to stop at a stop light at the intersection in front of the Metra. The Renegade collided with a white Chevy Tahoe traveling west from the Bench Boulevard and Sixth Avenue North connector. The Renegade crashed through a traffic sign and came to a stand-still on a median on Sixth Avenue North.
No one was transported to the hospital. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m., and southbound traffic onto Main Street and westbound traffic onto Sixth Avenue North was stopped for about 45 minutes.
The teenage female driver of the Renegade was traveling with her 40-year-old mother and another teenage girl. The driver of the Renegade suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Tahoe was a 50-year-old male.
Billings Police Department, AMR ambulances and the Billings Fire Department responded to the crash.
Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, and all occupants were wearing seat belts.
“If they weren’t wearing seat belts, it would be a different story,” Krivitz said.
Another two-car collision Friday evening slowed traffic on South 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive.
Around 6 p.m., a Nissan Ultima, heading north on South 24th St. West, failed to yield to a red light and collided with a Mitsubishi Lancer traveling west through the intersection.
Traffic was blocked going north on South 24th Street West for about 30 minutes.
Both 20-year-old female drivers and an infant were taken to the hospital, but didn't sustain injuries, BPD officer Corey Kirkpatrick said.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.