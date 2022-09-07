Two charged in connection to fatal North Park stabbing

County prosecutors have filed homicide charges against two people suspected of stabbing a 24-year-old man to death in North Park earlier this week.

Vanessa Marie Delaney and Christopher Adrian Brown were charged Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court with deliberate homicide and deliberate homicide by accountability, respectively. The charges followed the eighth homicide investigation launched by the Billings Police Department this year. The two are expected to be arraigned and answer the charges Thursday.

The victim was identified as Cody Wagoner, who’d been living in the Billings area, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl told the Gazette.

Billings police were dispatched to North Park early Tuesday morning for a reported stabbing, according to charging documents. They spoke with a witness who showed them a video of the attack. The video allegedly showed Wagoner sitting in the grass while a man, later identified as Brown, punched him in the face. Blood was visible on Wagoner’s face, and he can be heard yelling that he can’t feel his leg.

A woman, identified in charging documents as Delaney, was also in the video. She was allegedly holding a knife while Brown punched Wagoner.

A witness told police he met with Wagoner earlier that night, and the two were walking through North Park to get to a motel. They passed Brown and Delaney in a parking lot on Sixth Avenue North, and the two allegedly started chasing Wagoner.

While searching for the then-unknown stabbing victim in North Park, officers received a call about an unconscious man in a building on the park’s east end. They applied a tourniquet to his right leg, which had several puncture wounds, and called for an ambulance. He was taken to Billings Clinic for emergency surgery, but was pronounced dead later that morning.

Police identified Delaney and Brown as suspects, and found the two at the downtown bus station the same day. They were initially booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on suspicion of assault and burglary. Delaney was allegedly carrying a folding pocket knife at the time of her arrest.

During an interview with police, Delaney, 24, allegedly said Wagoner walked up to her and Brown in North Park. She had tried to get away from the man several times before, and warned him to leave her alone or she’d stab him. When he didn’t leave, she allegedly hit him in the nose with a punch built into the handle of the knife, then stabbed him four times in the leg. She did not stab Wagoner intending to kill him, she said.

Brown, 18 and identified in charging documents as Delaney’s fiancé, allegedly told a Billings detective he chased Wagoner into North Park, and Delaney stabbed the man. In addition to deliberate homicide by accountability, Brown has also been charged with violating a no contact order forbidding him from being with Delaney.

Both are set to make their initial appearances in court Thursday. In Montana, a conviction of deliberate homicide comes with a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

The North Park stabbing comes just a few weeks after a Billings resident was shot dead downtown in an apparent road rage incident. Gunfire has led to the deaths of at least 10 people in and around Billings, with three shot and killed by police.

At least one other person has died by stabbing this year, a 24-year-old woman was stabbed at a home on the 200 block of South 27th Street and later died at a Billings hospital. No arrests have been made in connection to her death, and police told the Gazette in the days after the stabbing that it may have been done in self-defense.