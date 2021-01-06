Two charged with child endangerment in connection with missing Crow girl

Two women have been charged with child endangerment in connection with an eight-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a year.

Mildred Old Crow, 8, was last seen while in the care of her Tribal Court-appointed guardian on the Crow Indian Reservation in March 2019.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued for the girl in November.

Veronica Tierza Dust, 34, and Roseen Lincoln Old Crow, 34, both face a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child in Crow Tribal Court, which holds a maximum sentence of 6 months in jail and $2,500 fine.

They were arraigned Tuesday in Big Horn County District Court and did not waive extradition back to Crow Tribal Court. Both posted a $1,000 bond on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed in Crow Tribal Court, both women were granted informal custodianship over Mildred in March 2017.

On Dec. 6, 2020 a formal petition was filed with the Tribal Court requesting a hearing because the two guardians had “breached their fiduciary duty to the child.”

It is unclear what the relationship is between Mildred and the two women, but Mildred had stayed at their residence.