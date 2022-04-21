Two charged with negligent homicide after fatal 2021 crash in downtown Billings

A wreck last year that killed a Billings teen has led to homicide charges for two people.

Yellowstone County prosecutors have charged Payton Neal Hunter, 20, and Justin Kip Bighair, 33, with negligent homicide and criminal endangerment. The two were driving separate vehicles that collided in downtown Billings, resulting in the death of 19-year-old Alexus Pyle.

Emergency crews responded to a crash at First Avenue North and North 12th Street on the night of Aug. 3, 2021, according to charging documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court. They found two totaled pickup trucks. Pyle, who was traveling with Hunter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators shut down the intersection for several hours. Witnesses told officers that Hunter was speeding in a Dodge pickup truck west on First Avenue North prior to the crash, court documents say, and ran through a red light near Berrys Cherries Auto.

Bighair was driving south on North 12th Street in a Toyota pickup truck, court documents say, with one passenger. The two were on their way back to Garryowen after eating dinner in Billings, according to a statement given to police. Police have not been able to determine whether Bighair came to a stop at First and 12th, which has a stop sign. But, Bighair allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic and attempted to turn left at the intersection.

The Dodge smashed into the Toyota. The two trucks separated, according to charging documents and collided a second time. The force caused the Dodge to roll onto its passenger side. The Toyota went west for a distance on First Avenue North, rotated and came to a stop. Hunter and Pyle were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, court documents say.

Bighair and his passenger, a 32-year-old man who was not identified in court documents, were both wearing seatbelts. Medical personnel transported Bighair and Hunter to the hospital, and both spoke with police. Hunter told a Billings officer that he had consumed alcohol prior to the crash. He was 19 at the time.

Bighair’s passenger told police that the two had just eaten at a Billings restaurant before the wreck. He denied that either of them had been drinking. Hunter and Bighair consented to have their blood drawn, with Bighair’s blood alcohol concentration allegedly at 0.061%, according to charging documents. The legal limit of alcohol concentration in Montana is 0.08%. For drivers under 21, the limit is 0.02%. Court documents did not provide the results of Hunter’s blood test.

Hunter and Bighair are scheduled to be arraigned in court April 27. If either are convicted of negligent homicide, they could face up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. A criminal endangerment conviction could lead to 10 years imprisonment and a possible fine of $50,000, per Montana law.

Although both men were placed in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility following the crash, both have since been released.

A Billings man will be sentenced for negligent homicide a day before their arraignment. Andrew David Sherod, 22, admitted in February of this year to driving through the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and North 31st Street, resulting in the death of a 43-year-old Billings man on a motorcycle. County prosecutors have recommend a 15-year prison sentence with three years suspended, according to a plea agreement filed in court. The crash occurred in August 2019. Sherod was 19-years-old at the time.

