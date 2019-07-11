The fire department on Thursday was investigating the cause of two fires that broke out within a block of each other on Grand Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.
At 1:02 a.m., a metal shed burned in the alley behind Montana Harvest Natural Food Store at 1710 Grand Ave., according to a press release from the Billings Fire Department. The estimated loss was $1,000, the department said.
Roughly a block east, at 1:06 a.m., a dumpster fire caught a nearby wooden fence at MasterLube, 1628 Grand Ave. The fence was heavily damaged, and some panels may need to be replaced, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Tyrone Morgan. The estimated loss for the second fire was $2,000.
Morgan declined to say whether the two incidents were related.
“It’s still under investigation,” he said.
No injuries were reported as part of the fires.
A tally of the engines and trucks that responded was not immediately available, Morgan said.