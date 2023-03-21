A Hardin couple is facing murder charges in connection to the death of a 6-year-old Apsáalooke girl.

Veronica Tierza Dust and Roseen Shantel Lincoln, previously named in court documents as Roseen Lincoln Old Crow, have been charged in Big Horn County District Court with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. The charges came more than two years after investigators found the body of Mildred Old Crow in a trailer near Garryowen.

In November 2020, the Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Mildred, the Gazette previously reported.

Non-custodial members of her family reported to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Bureau of Indian Affairs they had not seen the girl for more than a year. One family member told the BIA Office of Justice Services the last time she saw Mildred was in April 2019, and the girl had bruises on her face and arms.

Dust and Lincoln became the guardians of Mildred in March 2017, according to court documents. About a month after the MEPA for Mildred was issued, Crow Tribal Court ordered the couple to bring the girl to the BIA Division of Human Services. When Mildred still remained missing, Tribal Court charged and sentenced Dust and Lincoln for criminal child endangerment.

In February 2021, about two months before Dust and Lincoln were sentenced in Tribal Court, investigators found Mildred’s remains in a travel trailer on the Crow Indian Reservation. Her body was wrapped in a plastic bag inside a plastic storage tote sealed with tape, court documents said. An autopsy performed that month determined Mildred had a laceration on her head and a fractured leg, and the girl’s body showed signs of chronic abuse and malnutrition.

In April 2019, court documents said, Dust and Lincoln were drinking heavily in their Hardin home. It was around this same time Mildred allegedly died due to abuse from the couple. After her body remained in their bathroom for an unknown amount of time, county prosecutors alleged, Dust and Lincoln hid it in a storage tote and collected benefits as Mildred’s guardians for two years.

Of all the people reported missing from 2017 through 2019, 81% were under the age of 18, according to Montana’s Missing Persons Data Project, which was published by the Montana DOJ. The project also showed that Big Horn County had nearly twice as many missing persons than Yellowstone County.

During the current State Legislature session, the Montana House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill that would continue Montana’s Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force, created in 2019 to address the endemic crisis of missing Native Americans in the state. House Bill 163, Lee Newspapers reported, would also add personnel to the task force and give it authority make recommendations to local, state and federal agencies. The bill has since been referred to the Senate.

Despite making up only about 7% of the state’s population, Indigenous people account for about a quarter of all missing person cases on average in Montana.

Dust and Lincoln, both 36, are scheduled to be arraigned in Big Horn County District Court on March 28. Both are in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility and Big Horn County Detention Center, respectively. Agents with the FBI, BIA and Big Horn County Sheriff's Office all contributed to the investigation that led to their charges.